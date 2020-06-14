New Zealand government’s advertisement on ‘keeping sex real online’ is winning hearts on Twitter
‘This is a delightfully non-judgemental ad and I love it.’
An advertisement from the New Zealand government, highlighting how young teenagers use pornography available on the internet to learn about sex, is being widely circulated on social media. The short advertisement aims to highlight the difference between real-life relationships and what is depicted online.
The New Zealand government’s initiative has won the hearts of Twitter users for tackling the issue with sensitivity. Here are a few responses to the video.