Television anchor Arnab Goswami had, on Thursday night, dismissed a news website’s prediction that the previously-absconding criminal Vikas Dubey would be killed in a staged encounter. “Where is the encounter?” he had demanded, accompanied by cries of ‘Shame!’ from a panel member.

Goswami was proved wrong on Friday morning, as Dubey – accused of killing eight policemen in Kanpur and arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning – was in fact shot dead by the police during what they claimed was an attempted escape.

