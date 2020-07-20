Around the Web ‘People will go back only to what they trust’: Chef Viraf Patel on impact of Covid-19 on restaurants Scroll Food’s ‘Chef of the month’ Viraf Patel talked about his culinary journey. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram We talk about cooking in lockdown, how the restaurant industry is dealing with Covid-19, comfort food and much more. Follow @scrollfood for more. (Bonus: special appearance by chef's adorable daughter Sorayah!) @olivemumbai @olivebistrohyd A post shared by Scroll.in (@scroll_in) on Jul 17, 2020 at 6:05am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. food chef Read Comments Print