‘Washing my own clothes’: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on life in a Covid-19 ward
Chouhan had said on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
In a new video posted on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is washing his own clothes and making tea for himself.
“I had surgery a few days ago, I was unable to clench my fist after that despite multiple physiotherapy sessions,” Chouhan said. “But now, since I have been washing my clothes on my own, my hand has become better.”
Chouhan said on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal.