Viral Video What you see is what you hear: Green needle or brainstorm is back in a new form to exasperate us Which do you hear? In this video it depends on which word you're reading. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This just broke my concept of reality pic.twitter.com/hUPBvpBKX6— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 31, 2020 Also watchBrainstorm or Green Needle is the new Yanni or Laurel