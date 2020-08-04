Watch: The actual moment when a massive explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital city Beirut
Terrifying videos of the explosion and its aftermath.
Multiple videos of a huge explosion that took place in Lebanon’s Beirut on Tuesday evening were posted on social media. The number of blasts is unknown, BBC reported.
Hamad Hasan, Lebanon’s health minister has said that the explosion caused widespread injuries and damage, the report added.
Here are some visuals from Beirut, posted on social media by witnesses.