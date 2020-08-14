Watch: The lockdown is forcing poor children to give up studies, take up manual labour, reports NDTV
Lack of smartphones and of internet access is killing the dreams of many students.
As schools across the country remain shut due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, classes have been moved online at many institutions. However, online education is not proving feasible for all students equally.
A report telecast on NDTV India has highlighted how the lack of smartphones and of access to the internet is forcing a number of children to give up their studies. Many young students have had to drop out of their schools to help their parents run small businesses.