'Congratulations to us': TV anchor Arnab Goswami demands Mumbai Police commissioner's resignation Goswami's frenzied demand was made after the Supreme Court directed the Mumbai Police to assist the CBI in probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mumbai Police Commissioner should resign because the SC has told Maha Police to co-operate with the CBI 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AxA0xRcxoO— Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) August 19, 2020 The Entire Credit Goes To Arnab Goswami, There Is One And Only Person Who Has Been Fighting For Sushant Since Day One. #CBITakesOver #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/TVbBVSIckP— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 19, 2020 #CBITakesOver #1stStepToSSRJustice Just look at the reaction of Arnab as the SC said CBI will investigate and Patna FIR is legal... Goooooosseee Bumpssss!! pic.twitter.com/9ARyKk3lBy— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) August 19, 2020 Love him or hate him butArnab Goswami has given a new definition to fearless journalism!!!!Kudos #ArnabGoswami 👏👏#CBIForSSRpic.twitter.com/zDxMDDrrQW— Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) August 19, 2020