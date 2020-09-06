Normally we look into international and inter-state connections. We look for the big fish. Normally this is not part of our mandate. Now we are getting information, we will not shrug our responsibility:Mutha Ashok Jain, Dy DG NCB.



Speaking to the press, the deputy director-general of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mutha Ashok Jain said that the allegations of drug use that have surfaced in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case are generally not in the purview of the agency. However, now that information of drug usage has surfaced, the bureau will “not shrug [its] responsibility”, Jain said.

“Normally we look into international and interstate connections. We look for the big fish. Normally this is not part of our mandate.” Jain said.

A court in Mumbai on Saturday sent actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9, ANI reported. Both were arrested under allegations of drug use associated with Rajput’s death. The agency had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to investigate their alleged dealings in banned drugs in August.