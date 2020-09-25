Around the Web Breonna Taylor death case: Jury decision sparks series of protests across the United States None of the police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor was charged with killing, media reports said. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Police bicycle pushed over man’s neck as he lies on the ground at Breonna Taylor protest in Seattle. https://t.co/zzsFffiTBp pic.twitter.com/SGTGjXaTiG— ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2020 Protestors turn left at the Manhattan Bridge entrance, choosing not to take it. Instead they head down Bowery, marching against traffic. pic.twitter.com/VX4DxUVeVK— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 24, 2020 Maybe like 1000 people here outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to protest the grand jury’s failure to indict anyone for the death of Breonna Taylor. “Forget ‘turn the other cheek,’ we’re way past that, it’s ‘eye for an eye’ now,” says the man on the megaphone. pic.twitter.com/HR6d74UFS8— Nick Pinto (@macfathom) September 23, 2020 #HappeningNow San Diego protest for Breonna Taylor and #BlackLivesMatter at 8th and B in Downtown. pic.twitter.com/M2pBAFX3Us— Nick Serrano (@TheNickSerrano) September 24, 2020 Also readKentucky: Protests erupt after white police officers cleared in medical worker’s death Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Protests Print