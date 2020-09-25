Around the Web Bharat Bandh: Scenes from farmers’ nationwide protests against new agriculture laws Many farmer outfits on Friday, including The Bharatiya Kisan Union, began a national strike against legislation passed recently. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago किसानों ने ग़ाज़ियाबाद के मोदीनगर में दिल्ली मेरठ हाईवे जाम किया #FarmersProtest #BharatBandh @ndtv pic.twitter.com/NQVJtij3Gj— Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) September 25, 2020 Watch | Farmers block Delhi-UP highway in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/Rpd35M2hmC— NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020 #WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav sits atop a tractor while Tejashwi Yadav drives it, during the protest against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/kHEyuX9kmy— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020 At Punjab- Haryana border (SARSINI) farmers have blocked the way but when ambulance comes they remove their tractor for smooth passage. #IStandWithIndianFarmers #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/eJNMhdgDHG— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) September 25, 2020 #Bengaluru | Farmers protest against #FarmBills passed in Parliament, at SBM circle. #FarmersProtest #FarmBills2020 #Karnataka | @pushkarv pic.twitter.com/wEMpjil7Ms— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) September 25, 2020 Farmers hold protest near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. #AgricultureBill pic.twitter.com/EJMjNr0ROl— Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) September 25, 2020 #PunjabBandh farmers sitting on rail tracks in #Mansa since Thursday afternoon. Raising slogans against centre and state governments. #FarmBills2020 #FarmersProtest @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/u3vEzgtVyq— raakhijagga (@raakhijagga) September 25, 2020 #FarmersProtest | Farmers protesting against #AgricultureBills block Delhi-Noida expressway at Noida Gate pic.twitter.com/3DNr93yqUb— NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2020 Farmers are protesting the best thing that could've happened to them. Apparently, everybody knows more about farming than farmers themselves.This, in Solapur.#FarmBills2020 pic.twitter.com/WtCo0DkcUG— Parth MN (@parthpunter) September 25, 2020 Live Video feed from our city Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.The peacefull #FarmersProtest against the #FarmBill2020 is on full swing.The farmers are sitting on railway line under pass at kalanaur highway.And kuddos to them, everything is going on peacefully. pic.twitter.com/xVRUeldYM7— Sanjeev Goyal (@sanjeev_goyal) September 25, 2020 ReadFarm bills: Nationwide farmers’ protest begins, rail and road transport affected Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protest Print