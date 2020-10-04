Around the Web Caught on camera: Priyanka Gandhi shielding Congress party workers during scuffle with police The party workers were on their way to Hathras. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago The way @priyankagandhi held the lathi of the police in an effort to shield her party workers, pushed the cops and broke the barricades shows that she has decided to cross all hurdles that come her way. These are powerful visuals with a powerful message !#Hathras pic.twitter.com/TWx6XzezzF— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) October 3, 2020 Watch: Priyanka Gandhi shields party workers during lathicharge pic.twitter.com/d6abtMi6oe— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 3, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Priyanka Gandhi Congress Police Read Comments Print