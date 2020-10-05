Around the Web Watch: Man throws ink at AAP leader Sanjay Singh during visit to Hathras victim’s family Sanjay Singh was speaking to the media after meeting the family. Scroll Staff An hour ago हाथरस में संजय सिंह @SanjayAzadSln पर स्याही फेंकी गई।! #Hathras में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने गए थे https://t.co/m3WeEBGXr8 pic.twitter.com/yO7iCXEoca— Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) October 5, 2020 #WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020 ReadHathras rape protest: Bhim Army chief, 400 others booked for violating Section 144 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hathras AAP Read Comments Print