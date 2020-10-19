Around the Web Watch: How crowds thronged Durga puja ‘pandal’ in Kolkata before High Court order banning visitors The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that visitors will not be allowed inside Durga Puja ‘pandals’ this year. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is how the crowd was supposed to be maintained by Puja Committees ?Don't think so 😷I hope #westbengal has enough empty beds in hospitals.. 😷#collected #Covid19@MamataOfficial @jdhankhar1 @WBPolice @HomeBengal @BJP4Bengal @SuPriyoBabul @wbdhfw @IndiaToday @TOIKolkata pic.twitter.com/bo9HN4AjiU— Kumar Avijeet (@KingAvijeet) October 18, 2020 Also readNo visitors to be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals this year, says Calcutta High Court Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Durga puja West Bengal Read Comments Print