A group of unidentified men hoisted the national flag at the People’s Democratic Party office in Jammu’s Gandhi Nagar on Saturday. This happened a day after party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she would not unfurl the national flag until she restores the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two PDP leaders got into an argument with the men hoisting the flag, after which the police dispersed the group. The tricolour was also reportedly removed by the police.

After Mufti’s comments at a press conference on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP demanded that she be “put behind bars” for her “seditious” remarks

#WATCH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hoist the national flag at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wCCYpzCDhA — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Read

PDP’s Jammu office attacked, tricolour hoisted after Mehbooba Mufti’s remark on national flag