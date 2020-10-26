The 57th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology Madras was conducted online on Sunday using mixed reality technology, the Hindustan Times reported.

Mixed reality technology converges the real and virtual worlds to create amalgamated visuals. During the convocation ceremony, digital avatars of the students appeared next to the video of the professors introducing them, hence bringing the virtual and real worlds together.

A total of 2,346 degrees were awarded to the students by the director of the institution Bhaskar Ramamurthi, the report added. 2004 Nobel laureate David J Gross was the chief guest at the ceremony.