Watch: Class four student from Manipur plays football with a single leg

Kunal Shrestha is a talented football fan from Imphal.

Scroll Staff
2 hours ago

#WATCH: Kunal Shrestha, a Class 4 student from Imphal plays football with a single limb. #Manipur"My son was born without a limb. I vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. He never exhibited low esteem. He learned to ride a bicycle on his own", says Kunal's mother pic.twitter.com/NTzyOWhX4e— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020