Watch these old advertisements featuring 'MDH uncle' Mahashayji Dharampal Gulati, who has died at 98 Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spice brand MDH, died on Thursday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Yaad Aya Kuch !!What was your age, When you watched this ad for first time?Like & Comment if you remember this ad.#AslimasaleSachSach #MDH #MDHSpice #PavBhajimasala #PavBhaji #MDHtvc pic.twitter.com/zBvLpqQRUQ— MDH Spices Official (@SpicesMdh) February 20, 2020 Play Play The original Ad in the 90s was much better! But this jingle became so popular in every household! 😀"Asli Masale Sach Sach! MDH....MDH!" pic.twitter.com/VLqiNxh4UI— मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) December 3, 2020 Play MDH Spices owner Dharampal Gulati dies at 98