As of just after 6 am HST on Dec 21, 2020, the middle of the 3 fissures that opened at Kīlauea last night has paused; the main eastern and weaker western fissures remain active. Lava continues to fill Halemaʻumaʻu, and volcanic gas and glass (Pele's hair) travels downwind. pic.twitter.com/lBJXJ3EBoG