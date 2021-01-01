Here is a wrap of some hilarious moments of 2020 that were recorded during online meetings
After the horrors of 2020, slide into the new year with a smile.
For a large chunk of the population across the world, 2020 was the year when virtual meetings took over their lives. Office meetings, classes, and even house parties were conducted virtually over video chatting service applications while people were locked inside their houses.
Apart from adding convenience to people’s lives, these online meetings also gave us some hilarious moments in 2020. People were interrupted by their pets and children live on-air and these video snippets made for some of the most viral videos of the year. Here is a wrap of some hilarious moments of 2020 that were recorded during online meetings.