Watch film star Kristen Stewart having a Zoom moment with her dog during an interview with @Reuters pic.twitter.com/SAVY0G77cl — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) November 25, 2020

For a large chunk of the population across the world, 2020 was the year when virtual meetings took over their lives. Office meetings, classes, and even house parties were conducted virtually over video chatting service applications while people were locked inside their houses.

Apart from adding convenience to people’s lives, these online meetings also gave us some hilarious moments in 2020. People were interrupted by their pets and children live on-air and these video snippets made for some of the most viral videos of the year. Here is a wrap of some hilarious moments of 2020 that were recorded during online meetings.

How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to a @UKHouseofLords select committee.https://t.co/hP97mQHTOT pic.twitter.com/s3mGiz50Ve — Matt Korris (@MattKorris) June 4, 2020

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020