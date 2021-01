"Special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses, which is our cost price, as an endeavour to support the 'aam aadmi', frontline workers and Modi ji. We'll be selling #Covishield at Rs 1,000 in the private market": Adar Poonawala, CEO, @SerumInstIndia@adarpoonawalla pic.twitter.com/0rAfmvFOp8