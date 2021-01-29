Around the Web Watch: Protesting farmers draw comparisons to the Mahabharata, saying the Pandava army is ready Heard at the huge gathering of protesting farmers at Delhi’s Ghazipur border. Scroll Staff An hour ago At Ghazipur border, farmers recall the Mahabharata, compare the government to Kauravas, and say their Pandava army is ready. pic.twitter.com/fNc3Z6Kvzx— Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) January 29, 2021 ReadFarm law stir: Clashes at Singhu protest site, police use tear gas, resort to baton-charge Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Protest Read Comments