Around the Web Watch: Protesting farmers draw comparisons to the Mahabharata, saying the Pandava army is ready Heard at the huge gathering of protesting farmers at Delhi’s Ghazipur border. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago At Ghazipur border, farmers recall the Mahabharata, compare the government to Kauravas, and say their Pandava army is ready. pic.twitter.com/fNc3Z6Kvzx— Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) January 29, 2021 ReadFarm law stir: Clashes at Singhu protest site, police use tear gas, resort to baton-charge Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Protest Read Comments