Watch: Scenes from deadly flash floods triggered by avalanche and glacial breach in Uttarakhand Between 100 and 150 people may have died. Scroll Staff An hour ago An avalanche induced river flood in Alaknanda reported near Joshimath Chamoli Uttarakhand. Rishi Ganga power project is reportedly hit. Couple of bridges are drowned. Don't heed on rumours . Disaster management, SDRF and ITBP are on alert and rescue work is on. pic.twitter.com/H01kFLxtQh— Nitin Upadhyaya (@nitin_jaunpuri) February 7, 2021 #WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 A glacier breach in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday has flooded the Dhauli Ganga river, Joshimath. Alert has been issued for Srinagar, Rishikesh and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand.Hundreds of ITBP men rushed for rescue.#UserGenerated #Joshimath #Uttarakhand #Glacier pic.twitter.com/tt99dTcbaw— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 7, 2021 ReadOver 100 feared dead as glacial break triggers flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Uttarakhand flood