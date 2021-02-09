Around the Web Watch: Scenes from the flooded tunnel from which trapped workers were rescued by ITBP personnel Twelve workers were rescued. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Saving lives...Footage of 7 February, 2021 rescue operation inside the flooded tunnel near Tapovan. ITBP personnel rescued 12 trapped workers from the tunnel. All these workers are now at the 1st Battalion ITBP, Joshimath Hospital for treatment.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/obUlJv1JU9— ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 9, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand rescue Read Comments