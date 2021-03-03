Around the Web ‘Unusual to name landmark after living, incumbent prime minister’: Union Finance Minister’s husband Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, economist Parakala Prabhakar, discusses the renaming of the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad after Narendra Modi. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Play Also readMore than cricket: Why did Narendra Modi dismiss Sardar Patel at Motera stadium? Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Read Comments