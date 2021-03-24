Around the Web Watch: Scenes of violence, turmoil in Bihar Assembly, on streets, as Opposition protests police bill The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021, introduced by the Nitish Kumar government last week, was passed on Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the MLAs of the Opposition were dragged by the police with kick-boots.The condition of RJD's Dalit MLA Satish Das is very serious due to head injury. #BiharAssembly pic.twitter.com/a6vrq3128m— Deep Karan Singh (@Deepkaran_INC) March 23, 2021 Our voice against the vandalism of Nitish Kumar's police is also echoing on social media, make it more retweet at number one so that the voice of the people of Bihar can be heard all over the country.#नीतीशकुमार_शर्म_करो #नीतीशकुमार_शर्म_करो pic.twitter.com/6pu8cDkwmH— Roshan yadav 🇮🇳 (@ydv_Roshanji) March 23, 2021 And this is how they are treating women MLAs in Bihar Assembly! How many TV channels are talking about this assault on democracy in BJP-JDU ruled Bihar?pic.twitter.com/iynIcy6vya— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) March 23, 2021 Watch how women were assaulted in Bihar assembly at the orders of Nitish Kumar & Amit Shah.If #SanghiGundaNitish has even an ounce of shame left, he should apologize to these women & people of Bihar with folded hands & step down as an incompetent CM! pic.twitter.com/y0cCGer8Yy— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 24, 2021 #SanghiGundaNitishThis is Bihar , where Mlas were beaten mercilessly by Bihar police in Vidhan sabha premises !!pic.twitter.com/4Ds5T0mL05— Vijay Prakash (बेबाक विजय 2) (@vijaypks51) March 24, 2021 WATCH: Scenes right now in Bihar Vidhansabha! Total chaos. Opposition MLAs being taken out of house. @RJDforIndia alleges that MLAs are being beaten up by cops in Vidhan Sabha. pic.twitter.com/NgdcdfoVNj— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 23, 2021 नीली शर्ट पहना शख़्स पटना का DM है जो माननीय विधायक को धक्का दे रहा है। दो माननीय विधायकों को घसीटा जा रहा है और प्रशासन का अधिकारी जूते से विधायक को लात मार रहा है।लोहिया जयंती पर नीतीश कुमार यह कुकर्म करवा रहे है। सड़क और सदन कहीं कोई सुरक्षित नहीं। #नीतीशकुमार_शर्म_करो pic.twitter.com/LjphMICJId— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 23, 2021 ReadRuckus in Bihar Assembly as Opposition protests Bill empowering police arrest without warrants Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Nitish Kumar