Coronavirus: Coaching centres ordered to be shut, students go on a rampage in Sasaram, Bihar
The Bihar government has deferred the reopening of schools and colleges in the state till April 12.
Students at private coaching centres in Sasaram, Bihar damaged public property and threw bricks at officials who were in the area to shut down the buildings, NDTV reported. The state government had ordered educational institutions to be closed due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
According to the report, the students alleged that the government was taking action against educational institutions while violators of guidelines roamed freely in crowded markets and participated in public meetings.
