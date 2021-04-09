Around the Web On camera: CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released from Maoist custody in Chhattisgarh Manhas was in Maoist custody since the April 3 encounter in Bijapur district of the state. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago This is Cobra Commando Rameshwar Singh Manhas earlier today when he was being released by the Maoists in Bijapur, Chattisgarh. He is back with the CRPF. Welcome back home, buddy! pic.twitter.com/OtK72C5n6r— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 8, 2021 Also readChhattisgarh encounter: Maoists release CRPF commando after five days Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chhattisgarh security Read Comments