Viral Video Watch: Abandoned baby chimp born with broken ribs has ecstatic reunion with human parents The chimp was abandoned by his birth mother. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother.A human couple raised him and showed him love.Today — this is how he reacts whenever he sees them.♥♥ pic.twitter.com/etSwIg2BEd— Goodable (@Goodable) April 14, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Rescue Read Comments