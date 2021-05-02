Watch: ABP News compares votes to oxygen during election result coverage
‘Insensitivity is a mild word for this kind of drivel,’ one Twitter user said.
Television channel ABP News on Sunday telecast a programme where the anchor used the ongoing oxygen shortage in India as an analogy for the West Bengal Assembly election results.
“Who got the oxygen of seats (in the election)? We will explain through these graphics,” the anchor said, and an oxygen truck popped out of an aeroplane on the screen. “BJP did not get much oxygen from this tanker, and looks like Congress is on a ventilator,” she commented.
The analogy did not go down well with social media users who called out the channel for the rather insensitive usage of the oxygen crisis.
