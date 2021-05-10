@BJP4India MLA from Jasrana Firozabad Pappu Lodhi express his ordeal in getting treatment for his wife at SN Medical College in Agra.



MLA not able to get update on condition of his wife. "Not getting any food and water, she is bad condition there". @UPGovt @OfficeOfDMAgra pic.twitter.com/wssRbmNVJM — Deepak-Lavania (@dklavaniaTOI) May 9, 2021

Ramgopal “Pappu” Lodhi, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Jasrana, Uttar Pradesh faced a harrowing experience when his wife Sandhya Lodhi needed treatment for her Covid-19 infection at SN Medical College in Agra. Lodhi detailed his experience in a video message that was widely circulated on social media.

Both the MLA and his wife were being treated for Covid-19 at Om Hospital in Firozabad when the woman’s condition worsened and she was referred to the medical college in Agra, Live Hindustan reported. Despite assurance from Agra’s District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, Sandhya Lodhi was returned by the guards.

The MLA’s wife was finally given admission in the Covid ward at the medical college in Agra, but he has been unable to get an update on her health for three days. “Only god knows how my wife is. She has no access to food or water. I hope this never happens to a poor person,” Ramgopal Lodhi said.

Also watch

Woman dies after lying unattended outside hospital for an hour

Panchayat polls are followed by a steep jump in cases in rural Uttar Pradesh

Read

‘People are dropping dead like flies’: In Uttar Pradesh villages, Covid-19 turns silent killer