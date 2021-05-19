Around the Web Watch: ITBP constable dedicates song to India’s ‘Covid warriors’ Rahul Khosla’s mandolin rendition of ‘Ae Watan Tere Liye’ earned praise on social media. Scroll Staff An hour ago हर करम अपना करेंगे...कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुनConstable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g— ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus covid