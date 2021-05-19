हर करम अपना करेंगे...



कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुन



Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g