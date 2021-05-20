Around the Web Caught on camera: Heated argument at store as doctor refuses to wear face mask ‘No, I’m not acting foolish, you are acting foolish! I’m following science,’ Srinivas Kakkilaya said at a supermarket, arguing he had recovered from Covid-19. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Mangaluru Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, a doctor and an expert on public health, refusing to wear a face mask at a supermarket despite the staff offering one. He argues that he has recovered from Covid and hence there is no need to wear mask @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @skakkilaya pic.twitter.com/UHoIa6efip— vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) May 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Karnataka Read Comments