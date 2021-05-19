Around the Web Hugs at last: UK residents get emotional after Covid-19 restrictions on physical contact are lift Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised citizens to ‘cuddle cautiously’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Dawn lives alone and has been shielding. Now she's had her first hug in 14 months 🥺🥰It's part of the latest lockdown easing: https://t.co/A66uwypVga#Hug #Hugging #Shielding #Cautious #Coronavirus #York pic.twitter.com/9ss0WbSfra— BBC Radio York (@BBCYork) May 17, 2021 "I think it will take a bit of getting used to"Mother hugs daughter for the first time in over a year as Covid restrictions easehttps://t.co/CWDcSAmior pic.twitter.com/1ENcETR9J3— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom Coronavirus