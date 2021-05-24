Around the Web Caught on camera: Bengaluru municipal officials thrash teenager for refusing roadside Covid-19 test The teenager refused the test as he had no symptoms. He was beatenup by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Random testing for covid19 leads to altercations in Bengaluru, BBMP officials seen manhandling a youth who refused to undergo a random #COVID19 test near nagarathpet. pic.twitter.com/FGcLXj8wUv— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Bengaluru Read Comments