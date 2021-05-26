Around the Web Watch: Tornado hits West Bengal’s Hooghly district, killing two ahead of Cyclone Yaas Reports said the tornado lasted for a minute and a half on Tuesday and destroyed 40 houses. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Few hours before the landfall of cyclone Yass a small tornado created havoc in Hooghly district. Trees uprooted and tin shed of houses flown away. pic.twitter.com/nsgpdnvjFm— Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) May 25, 2021 Hooghly chinsurah experience sudden #tornado type weather devastating situation here in #WestBengal #YaasCyclone #NewsAlert pic.twitter.com/bIBuMCcyZY— Bikash Kumar Jha (@vicks_jha) May 25, 2021 A tornado hit Bengal's Hooghly district ahead of #CycloneYaas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that two people died after being electrocuted due to the storm More here: https://t.co/9QlasGIobT pic.twitter.com/NEBZydCOtZ— NDTV (@ndtv) May 25, 2021 Sudden #tornado like situation in Bandel and Hooghly this afternoon @derekobrienmp @abpanandatv @ttindia pic.twitter.com/gyGYjUaCrV— Ritabrata Maitra (@RitabrataMaitra) May 25, 2021 The tornado that hit Bandel-Halishahar as seen over Hooghly river, 40 houses party damaged, some people received minor injuries pic.twitter.com/jiGfHwzipQ— Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) May 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Tornado Read Comments