Around the Web Watch: Trees are uprooted, roads are blocked as heavy rainfall and gusty winds lash Shimla Many parts of Himachal Pradesh saw light to intense spells of rain over the weekend. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago #WATCH | Trees uprooted, roads blocked due to heavy rain and winds in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qJymCYTiLX— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Weather Himachal Pradesh Read Comments