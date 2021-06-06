Eco India Eco India: Armed with microfinance loans, rural women in Kolkata are kickstarting fruit nurseries Gaining access to banking institutions has proved to be a game changer for entrepreneurs in small villages. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 08:55 am Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Prabal Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Field Producer: Shruti Shrivastava | Script & Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Environment Women Eco India Read Comments