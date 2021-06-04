Around the Web Watch: Scenes from Hong Kong as Tiananmen Square vigil is banned, but the spirit of protest lives on The annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park marking the Tiananmen Square massacre was banned by the government for the second year in a row. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago The annual Tiananmen Square vigil in Victoria Park was canceled for a second year in a row, but students @HKUniversity kept their traditional commemoration alive laying flowers at the Pillar of Shame. pic.twitter.com/XxASXb3kGb— Keith Richburg (@keithrichburg) June 4, 2021 On the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Hong Kong's traditional vigils have been banned, and those who try to publicly commemorate the brutal crackdown face arrest. CNN's @klustout is at Victoria Park, the usual June 4 vigil location https://t.co/I2SHhgEGQA pic.twitter.com/FYfmCozydk— CNN International (@cnni) June 4, 2021 Police surround an old man with a placard reading "conscience" outside Victoria Park, which was the venue of Hong Kong's June 4 vigil in previous years. The man was given a verbal warning, and officers followed him as he left. #Tiananmen32 pic.twitter.com/gltvkRZDjf— Holmes Chan (@holmeschan_) June 4, 2021 Check it: June 4 graffiti sprayed on road pillars in Hong Kong. Stuck in #HongKong traffic and passing the numbers 64 in Roman numerals and in Chinese 六四. This sensitive number combo is banned in mainland China. Will it be here too under #NSL?@CBSNews is here. 🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/B59pu3owpA— Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) June 4, 2021 “Don’t tell yourself there’s no light, particularly if you are in a dark tunnel. That doesn’t help. There must be light at the end of the tunnel,” said Han. #June4th #TiananmenSquare pic.twitter.com/hbPmc9WzKC— Jessie Pang (@JessiePang0125) June 4, 2021 Lawyer and activist Chow Hang Tung is fighting to keep the memory of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown alive in Hong Kong, despite facing possible imprisonment for publicly commemorating the event https://t.co/g2oO8hzNcO pic.twitter.com/8tTE3WX6GW— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hong Kong Protest China Read Comments