Around the Web Watch: Kolkata ushers in the monsoon with torrential rain and waterlogged roads Several districts of West Bengal were also submerged in overnight rains. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Monsoon downpour in Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/qhQvqjmno1— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 17, 2021 NH service road condition at #Baharagora towards Kolkata. With the #monsoon already arrived in the state it will only get worse & unlocking of activities will also increase the traffic manifold. I request @DCEastSinghbhum @NHAI_Official to intervene. @nitin_gadkari Sir FYI. pic.twitter.com/5eN9GhKaAD— KunalSarangi (@KunalSarangi) June 15, 2021 All-nighter. Rain. And now marooned. Calcutta monsoon. pic.twitter.com/z0Xg6agqMr— Seagull Books سیگل (@seagullbooks) June 17, 2021 Here we are... Bhawanipur, 100 mtr off Elgin Road, Kolkata... After heavy downpour last night... pic.twitter.com/ouKcRtKtNc— Roy (@TheRomRoy) June 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. West Bengal Kolkata Monsoon Read Comments