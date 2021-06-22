Viral Video ‘I was shocked’: Cricketer hits sixer that smashes rear windscreen of his own car ‘I never bring my car into the car park! It happened for the first time yesterday,’ said UK-based Illingworth St Mary’s cricket club player Asif Ali. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago That moment when you hit a massive six only for it crash through your own car windscreen 🤣🤣🔊 Sound on to hear the smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/FNjRMic9U5— Illingworth St Mary’s CC (@IllingworthCC) June 20, 2021 'I seen the ball going towards my car and I'm like oh no, no, no and it's hit my screen!' Watch: @IllingworthCC batsman Asif Ali tells us about that moment he smashed his own windscreen with a six! - @ArifAhmedITV reports. pic.twitter.com/GQp9of13Hm— ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) June 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket Accident