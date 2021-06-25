Around the Web Watch: Mohit Chauhan sings India’s official theme song for the Tokyo Olympics Sounds like Bollywood. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Official theme song for #Tokyo2020Tune in to the melody of the Olympic Theme Song crafted for the Indian Olympic Contingent #TuThaanLey sung by @_MohitChauhan #Cheer4India #OlympicsKiAasha pic.twitter.com/c13xKMP9k1— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 25, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Olympics India Song Read Comments