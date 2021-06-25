Around the Web Watch: Tiger leaps ecstatically back into the wild after successful rescue operation The tiger was released into Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago How freedom looks like. This tiger was released in Valmiki Tiger Reserve after a successful rescue operation. @ambarishmall @dipakkrias pic.twitter.com/dpU7SBVaej— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tigers Animals Read Comments