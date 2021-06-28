Around the Web ‘I pay Rs 2.75 lakh as taxes every month’: President Ram Nath Kovind responds to criticism on salary ‘Everyone says that the President receives Rs 5 lakh per month as salary. How much is left after taxes?’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago President Ram Nath #Kovind Tells How Much He Gets Paid Monthly and How Much Income #Tax Is Deducted'I get #salary of 5 lakhs per month, out of which 2,75,000 goes to tax, a teacher has more savings than us', said President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/B2V7X2CLro— Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) June 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tax president Read Comments