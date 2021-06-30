Around the Web Watch: Scenes after a house was destroyed during a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar A gunfight broke out in Maloora on Monday afternoon, leading to deaths, injuries, and arrests. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Scene of a House which was damaged during an encounter at Maloora, outskirts of Srinagar pic.twitter.com/wOosehhR0m— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir Srinagar Read Comments