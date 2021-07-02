Around the Web Watch: Protestors topple Queen Victoria’s and Queen Elizabeth’s statues in Winnipeg on Canada Day Outrage over the deaths of indigenous children at residential schools has been growing after recent discoveries of unmarked indigenous graves. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Demonstrators toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in Winnipeg this afternoon during rallies honouring the children discovered in unmarked graves on the sites of former residential schools over the past month. pic.twitter.com/Zx0aqPGcOW— APTN News (@APTNNews) July 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Protest Read Comments