Viral Video Watch: Bride performs martial arts at wedding to spread awareness about importance of self-defence Nisha from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu demonstrated the 'Silbattam', a form of martial arts, right after her wedding ceremony. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021