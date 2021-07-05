Around the Web Watch: Singapore PM puts on turban to greet visitors with ‘Sat Sri Akal’ at gurdwara inauguration Lee Hsien Loong attended the inauguration ceremony of the Silat Road Sikh Temple in Singapore, which was renovated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Scroll Staff An hour ago Singapore Prime Minister, @leehsienloong inaugurated a newly renovated Gurudwara wearing an immaculate turban and greeting everyone with a perfect Sat Sri Akaal! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fFk36V6Av0— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) July 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Singapore Religion Read Comments