Viral Videos Caught on camera: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cycles along Chennai's scenic East Coast Road The chief minister posed for selfies and stopped to speak to senior citizens on Sunday morning. Scroll Staff An hour ago முட்டுக்காடு To மாமல்லபுரம் - மிதிவண்டியில் சென்ற முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்!#CmStalin | #Chennai | #StalinCycling pic.twitter.com/MrLJs1mJ6V— Kalaignar Seithigal (@Kalaignarnews) July 4, 2021 Stalin 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/bYpHMchAMr— Tamil Trends (@tamiltrends__) July 4, 2021 Cyclers and walkers along Chennai's East Coast road were in for a surprise as they saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cycling. pic.twitter.com/0CKWvjMfCk— NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) July 5, 2021